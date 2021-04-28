Pindula

Difference between revisions of "City Academy College"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
Line 32: Line 32:
  
  
'''City Academy College''' is a college located at 21 Chinhoyi Street Harare Central. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
+
'''City Academy College''' is a college located at 21 Chinhoyi Street, [[Harare]]. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
 +
 
 +
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
See [[ ]]. <br/>
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 61: Line 64:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 

Revision as of 13:44, 28 April 2021

City Academy College
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-2925150, +263 772345000


City Academy College is a college located at 21 Chinhoyi Street, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See [[ ]].

Articles You Might Like





References

</references>

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=City_Academy_College&oldid=102856"