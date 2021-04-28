Pindula

Difference between revisions of "City Academy College"

Page Discussion
 
Line 35: Line 35:
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[ ]]. <br/>
+
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   

Latest revision as of 13:45, 28 April 2021

City Academy College
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-2925150, +263 772345000


City Academy College is a college located at 21 Chinhoyi Street, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Articles You Might Like





References

</references>

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=City_Academy_College&oldid=102858"