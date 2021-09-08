Pindula

Difference between revisions of "City Academy College"

Page Discussion
Line 32: Line 32:
  
  
'''City Academy College''' is a college located at 21 Chinhoyi Street, [[Harare]]. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
+
'''City Academy College''' is a school in the [[Harare]] CBD. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
 +
 
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
 +
 +
==Location==
 +
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 +
'''Address:''' 21 Chinhoyi Street, [[Harare]]. <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' (024) 2925150. <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' 0712768614, 0772345000. <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 +
  
{| class="pintablefloat" 
+
Mobile:
|+Articles You Might Like
 
|- class="pintablemore" 
 
| |
 
* [[Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Lazarus Dokora]]
 
  
|}
+
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 +
==History==
  
 +
==School Grounds==
 +
Grounds, buildings,
  
 +
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
Student body, number and ages
 +
Staff,
 +
* courses offered, to what levels.
  
  
 +
==Events==
 +
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
  
 +
==Associations==
 +
Famous names associated with the school.
  
+
==Other information==
  
==References==
+
==Further Reading==
</references>
+
 
 +
 
 +
==++==++==++==++==++
 +
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 +
==++==++==++==++==++
 +
SEO template
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=About City Academy College - Pindula
+
|title=City Academy College
|titlemode=replace
+
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=WikipediaCity Academy College, ##High School##, ##School##, Form One Places, Lower Six Places
+
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description=
+
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Revision as of 07:30, 8 September 2021

City Academy College
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-2925150, +263 772345000


City Academy College is a school in the Harare CBD. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.


See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 21 Chinhoyi Street, Harare.
Telephone: (024) 2925150.
Cell: 0712768614, 0772345000.
Email:
Web:


Mobile:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=City_Academy_College&oldid=110257"