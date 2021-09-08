Difference between revisions of "City Academy College"
'''City Academy College''' is a school in the [[Harare]] CBD. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Further Reading==
{{#seo:
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
|City Academy College
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-2925150, +263 772345000
City Academy College is a school in the Harare CBD. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 21 Chinhoyi Street, Harare.
Telephone: (024) 2925150.
Cell: 0712768614, 0772345000.
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.