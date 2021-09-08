Pindula

'''City Academy College''' is a school in the [[Harare]] CBD. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
 
[[File:City Academy College.jpg|thumb|City Academy College logo]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
City Academy College
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-2925150, +263 772345000


City Academy College is a school in the Harare CBD. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

City Academy College logo

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 21 Chinhoyi Street, Harare.
Telephone: (024) 2925150.
Cell: 0712768614, 0772345000.
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

