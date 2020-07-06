Difference between revisions of "City Sports Centre"

[[File:City Sports Centre .jpg|thumb|City Sports Centre]]The '''City Sports Centre''' is located in [[Harare]] close to the Central Business district. It is also located close to the famous [[Harare Show Grounds]] where the annual [[Harare Agricultural Show]] takes place. It is famous for hosting a wide range of events ranging from religious gatherings, political rallies, business conferences, entertainment concerts, social meetings and sports tournaments.

[[File:City sports centre .jpg|thumb |left |City Sports Centre]]The '''City Sports Centre''' is located in [[Harare]] close to the Central Business district. It is also located close to the famous [[Harare Show Grounds]] where the annual [[Harare Agricultural Show]] takes place. It is famous for hosting a wide range of events ranging from religious gatherings, political rallies, business conferences, entertainment concerts, social meetings and sports tournaments.

City Sports Centre

The City Sports Centre is located in Harare close to the Central Business district. It is also located close to the famous Harare Show Grounds where the annual Harare Agricultural Show takes place. It is famous for hosting a wide range of events ranging from religious gatherings, political rallies, business conferences, entertainment concerts, social meetings and sports tournaments.

Location

The City Sports Centre is located about 2 kilometres from the central business district of Harare. The centre is located on the western side of the city close the Harare Show Grounds.

Capacity

The sports facility has a capacity of about 4 000 seats. The seats a designed in the traditional terrace fashion and has about 12 bays. There is an elevated podium which is used as the main stage especially during church gatherings and political rallies.

Ownership

The City Sports Centre is owned and administered by the Harare City Council which operates most of the facilities in the Harare metropolitan province. The facilities are guarded 24hours by city of Harare security officers.

Sports Facilities

The centre was designed to cater for a number of sporting facilities. These include for example basketball, tennis, table tennis and squash. The venue can also be used for other indoor games such as chess.

Besides hosting sporting tournaments and games, City Sports Centre is also synonymous with the United Family International Church led by Emmanuel Makandiwa. The centre has been a home to this church for years before Makandiwa acquired a new site in the Chitungwiza area.[1] The famous 'meet the people' rallies done by the first lady Grace Mugabe also kicked off at this centre. International artists such as Capleton of Jamaica also performed at the centre.[2]