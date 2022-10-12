Difference between revisions of "Civil Service Commission"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
The Public Service Commission is committed to being an open and accountable organization through the creation of a lean structure that is robust at delivering service in an expected way. In this way, the Public Service Commission (PSC), is continuously repositioning itself to deliver its mandate more effectively and efficiently following the adoption of the new Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, the reaffirmation of the Commission’s role in the same constitution and the launch of Zim Asset (2013.
The Public Service Commission is committed to being an open and accountable organization through the creation of a lean structure that is robust at delivering service in an expected way. In this way, the Public Service Commission (PSC), is continuously repositioning itself to deliver its mandate more effectively and efficiently following the adoption of the new Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, the reaffirmation of the Commission’s role in the same constitution and the launch of Zim Asset (2013.
|−
==Mission==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Mission==
To be a leader in the organization and administration of public services and to maintain them in a high state of efficiency.
To be a leader in the organization and administration of public services and to maintain them in a high state of efficiency.
|−
==Vision==
|+
==Vision==
A World Class Employer of First Choice.
A World Class Employer of First Choice.
|−
==Promise==
|+
==Promise==
* PSC promises to listen and be open to improvement.
* PSC promises to listen and be open to improvement.
* PSC promises to be relentless in finding new ways to improve your experience with us.
* PSC promises to be relentless in finding new ways to improve your experience with us.
|Line 17:
|Line 24:
==Agencies==
==Agencies==
The PSC executes its mandate through a number of agencies:
The PSC executes its mandate through a number of agencies:
|−
#Personnel;
|+
# Personnel;
|−
#Corporate Strategy and Salaries Administration Agency;
|+
# Corporate Strategy and Salaries Administration Agency;
|−
#Conditions of Service Agency;
|+
# Conditions of Service Agency;
|−
#Human Resources Agency;
|+
# Human Resources Agency;
|−
#Salary Services Bureau;
|+
# Salary Services Bureau;
|−
#Performance Audit and Inspectorate Agency;
|+
# Performance Audit and Inspectorate Agency;
|−
#Discipline Agency;
|+
# Discipline Agency;
|−
#Uniformed Forces Service Commissions Agency;
|+
# Uniformed Forces Service Commissions Agency;
|−
#Pensions Agency;
|+
# Pensions Agency;
|−
#Corporate Services/Corporate Affairs Agency;
|+
# Corporate Services/Corporate Affairs Agency;
|−
#Legal Services Agency;
|+
# Legal Services Agency;
|−
#Human Resources Management Information Systems Agency;
|+
# Human Resources Management Information Systems Agency;
|−
#Finance and Administration.
|+
# Finance and Administration.
==Functions==
==Functions==
|Line 54:
|Line 61:
* To ensure that members of the Civil Service carry out their duties efficiently and impartially;
* To ensure that members of the Civil Service carry out their duties efficiently and impartially;
* To exercise any other function that is conferred or imposed on the Commission by the Constitution of an Act of Parliament.
* To exercise any other function that is conferred or imposed on the Commission by the Constitution of an Act of Parliament.
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 66:
|Line 76:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Government Commissions]]
[[Category:Government Commissions]]
Latest revision as of 11:18, 12 October 2022
The Public Service Commission (PSC) is an arm of the Executive (see Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare), created in terms of Section 202 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Section 203 provides for the functions of the Commission including the appointment of qualified and competent persons to hold posts in the Public Service, fix and regulate conditions of service, exercise disciplinary powers, investigate and remedy grievances of members of the Public Service. The Commission is also mandated to implement measures to ensure effective and efficient performance within, and the general well-being of the Public Service and to ensure that members of the Public Service carry out their duties efficiently and impartially. Over the years, the citizens of Zimbabwe have continuously demanded an efficient Public Service delivery system through the enactment and implementation of policies and efficient management operations that allow scarce resources to be used in a results-oriented fashion. This is the same responsibility that Zim Asset puts on the Commission. The Commission is cognizant of the fact that the key drivers of improved service delivery are the Civil servants. In order for Civil Servants to rise up to the demands of Zim Asset they need to have the right skills, knowledge, values, and attitude. The Public Service Commission is committed to being an open and accountable organization through the creation of a lean structure that is robust at delivering service in an expected way. In this way, the Public Service Commission (PSC), is continuously repositioning itself to deliver its mandate more effectively and efficiently following the adoption of the new Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, the reaffirmation of the Commission’s role in the same constitution and the launch of Zim Asset (2013.
Contact Details
Address: Head Office, 52GX+3W6, Julius Nyerere Way and Sam Nujoma Street, Harare.
Phone: (024) 2700881.
Support: +263 242 700881-3.
Web: http://www.psc.gov.zw/.
Organisation Structure
Mission
To be a leader in the organization and administration of public services and to maintain them in a high state of efficiency.
Vision
A World Class Employer of First Choice.
Promise
- PSC promises to listen and be open to improvement.
- PSC promises to be relentless in finding new ways to improve your experience with us.
- PSC will Leverage Technology to build, easy to use tools supported by a world-class service team.
Agencies
The PSC executes its mandate through a number of agencies:
- Personnel;
- Corporate Strategy and Salaries Administration Agency;
- Conditions of Service Agency;
- Human Resources Agency;
- Salary Services Bureau;
- Performance Audit and Inspectorate Agency;
- Discipline Agency;
- Uniformed Forces Service Commissions Agency;
- Pensions Agency;
- Corporate Services/Corporate Affairs Agency;
- Legal Services Agency;
- Human Resources Management Information Systems Agency;
- Finance and Administration.
Functions
Detailed in Section 203 of the Constitution, the Civil Service Commission has the following functions;
Appointments
We appoint qualified and competent persons to hold posts in the Civil Service;
Conditions Regulation
Subject to section 65(5), to fix and regulate conditions of service, including salaries, allowances and other benefits, of members of the Civil Service;
Discipline
- To exercise control and disciplinary powers over members of the Civil Service;
- to investigate grievances and to remedy the grievances of members of Civil Service concerning official acts or omission
Performance Audit
- To implement measures to ensure effective and efficient performance within, and the general well-being of, the Civil Service;
- to ensure that members of the Civil Service carry out their duties efficiently and impartially;
Policy Enforcing
To ensure that members of the Civil Service carry out their duties efficiently and impartially;
Employee Administration
- To ensure that members of the Civil Service carry out their duties efficiently and impartially;
- To exercise any other function that is conferred or imposed on the Commission by the Constitution of an Act of Parliament.
Events
In October 2022, Public Service Commission (PSC) secretary, Jonathan Wutawunashe retired. He was 67 years old, and had been in that position for nearly five years. His retirement was confimed by Acting PSC secretary Edson Badarai. [1]
References
- ↑ Public Service Commission Secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe Retires, Pindula, Published: 12 October 2022, Retrieved: 12 October 2022