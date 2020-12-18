Difference between revisions of "Clamore"
Latest revision as of 08:45, 18 December 2020
Clamore Trading (Pvt) Ltd, Trading as Clamore Power, MAP GAS, Bi-nergy, Clamore Solar, are a Zimbabwe company that has been in operation since June 2006. They supply and install renewable energy systems, heavy engineering spares and equipment, LP Gas and general merchandise products to individuals, companies, farms, and NGOs. Anywhere in Southern Africa. There are 10 employees.
Contact Details
CLAMORE SOLAR / CLAMORE POWER
Address: 15 Harare Drive, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe.
Tel: +263 712 702 454, +263 771 147 832
http://www.clamorepower.com/ [1]
Offers
- Solar alternative energy solutions (panels, pumps, refrigerators, street lights, geysers, home and office systems,
- Energy Audits
- Home and industrial use
- Repairs & maintenance
- Pre-designed and tailor made solutions.
- Off grid and back-up.