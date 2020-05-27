Difference between revisions of "Classic Boyz"

Classic Boyz is Zimbabwean afropop, RnB and hip-hop duo is composed of Clington Mudzviti a.k.a "Mr Clington" and Learnmore Chiwada a.k.a Cwaxxy. Classic Boyz, as they have affectionately come to be known by their multitude of fans, initially started off as a three man music group before one member who went by the name 'Tapiwa Wakx' decided to chart his own path. The Classic Boyz made themselves household names courtesy of singles like "ebube", “Jordan", “Betrayal", “Princess" “Girl of my dreams", “Muguruva and "Mwana Wenyasha", to mention but a few -- -- all of which received positive reviews and airplay locally.

Background

‘Mr Clington’ and ‘Cwaxxy’ are a product of one of Zimbabwe’s oldest cities, that of course being Masvingo, where they grew up and used to attend campus shows while growing up. Aside from the music business, the talented duo has also proven to be just as gifted academically, with Mr Clington holding a Certificate of Enterprenuership from Dernmark College while his erstwhile ‘partner in crime’ Cwaxxy has in his possession not only a Certificate in Enterprenuership BUT a Diploma in Social Works as well after graduating from Dernmark College.

For a brief while the origins of the group seemed to be shrouded in mystery, with several stories and allegations flying around. Tapiwa Wakx, a former member of the group, claims to be the ‘pioneer’ of the group after meeting Cwaxxy in Rujeko B back in 2014 but record has it that they performed and attended several shows under the name called ‘Gospel for Jesus’. In a press release, Tapiwa said he left the group as a result of the collaborative effort of a former associate producer together with Mr Clington and Cwaxxy. He also went on to claim that Mr Clington was not a member of the group until 2016 after he met CWAXXY through a friend.







