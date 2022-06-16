Difference between revisions of "Claude Mararike"

In February 2018 it was reported that Mararike was being investigated by the [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] (ZACC) in the case involving the awarding of a PhD degree to former first lady [[Grace Mugabe]] by the UZ's Faculty of Social Studies Department of Sociology in 2014. Vice Chancellor [[Levi Nyagura]] was eventually arrested and tried for abuse of office. Nyagura eventually resigned from the position of Vice Chancellor of the UZ in March 2019.

University of Zimbabwe lecturer Professor Claude Mararike, who participated a lot in public debates, featured in a soporific ZBC talkshow Zwavanhu and was investigated for abuse of office for fraudulently awarding a PhD degree to ex-First Lady Grace Mugabe, has died. He was 82.<ref name="twitter"> [https://twitter.com/NewsHawksLive/status/1537517066307125249], ''The News Hawks, Published: 16 June, 2022, Accessed: 16 June, 2022''</ref>

He did his G.C.E O and A Level privately and studied for a BA General at the University College of Rhodesia. While at the University College of Rhodesia, he was editor of the university newspaper ''Unicorn''.

He won the second prize in a literary competition for his manuscript for ''Zvabuda Pachena''. At the time he won the competition he was an editor for [[Parade]].

'''Professor Claude Mararike''' is an academic and lecturer at the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. He is mostly known for his appearance in [[ZBC]] TV talk show ''Zvavanhu'' as a guest.

Background

Mararike comes from Buhera.

Career

Education

Corruption Investigations

Death

University of Zimbabwe lecturer Professor Claude Mararike, who participated a lot in public debates, featured in a soporific ZBC talkshow Zwavanhu and was investigated for abuse of office for fraudulently awarding a PhD degree to ex-First Lady Grace Mugabe, has died. He was 82.[1]





References