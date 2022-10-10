Chiredzi South MP [[Ailess Baloyi]] claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. <ref name="Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2012/09/06/zanu-pf-save-valley-looters-named/ Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021''</ref>

* [[Elliot Takawira]] - believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira

According to documents with ''Newsday'', those named:

[[Walter Mzembi]] said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in [[Victoria Falls]].

<blockquote> Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed. </blockquote>

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Bikita West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Claudius Makova''' ( Claudius William Makova, or Cladius) is a retired Colonel of the [[ZNA]]. He is listed in many places .

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bikita West returned to Parliament:

Amos Munyaradzi Mutongi of MDC with 7 726 votes,

Rtd. Col. Claudius William Makova of Zanu PF with 7 441 votes.

Events

Listed in many places:

