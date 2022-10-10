Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Claudius Makova"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Claudius Makova''' (Cladi Retired Lt Col in ZNA. Listed in many places: * Save Valley Conservency * Category:Military")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Claudius Makova''' (Cladi
+
'''Claudius Makova''' (Claudius William Makova, or Cladius) is a retired Colonel of the [[ZNA]]. He is listed in many places.  
Retired Lt Col in ZNA.  
 
  
 +
==Personal Details==
 +
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
 +
 +
==School / Education==
 +
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
 +
 +
==Service / Career==
 +
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Bikita West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Amos Munyaradzi Mutongi]] of MDC with 7 726 votes,
 +
* Rtd. Col. '''Claudius William Makova''' of Zanu PF with 7 441 votes.
 +
 +
==Events==
  
 
Listed in many places:
 
Listed in many places:
* [[Save Valley Conservency]]
+
 
*
+
===Save Conservancy===
 +
On '''6 September 2014''' - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named
 +
<blockquote> Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed. </blockquote>
 +
[[Walter Mzembi]] said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in [[Victoria Falls]].
 +
According to documents with ''Newsday'', those named:
 +
* [[Walter Mzembi]] - Tourism Minister
 +
* [[Francis Nhema]] - Environment Minister
 +
* Lieutenant Colonel [[David Moyo]]
 +
* Major General [[Gibson Mashingaidze]]
 +
* Retired Colonel '''Claudius Makova'''
 +
* Assistant Commissioner [[Connel Dube]]
 +
* Masvingo Provincial Intelligence Officer [[Chibaya]]
 +
* Major General [[Engelbert Rugeje]]
 +
* Brigadier General [[Livingstone Chineka]]
 +
* Higher Education minister [[Stan Mudenge]]
 +
* Health deputy minister [[Douglas Mombeshora]]
 +
* Zanu PF central committee member [[Enock Porusingazi]]
 +
* MP [[Ailess Baloyi]]
 +
* MP [[Abraham Sithole]]
 +
* MP [[Samson Mukanduri]]
 +
* MP [[Noel Mandebvu]]
 +
* MP [[Shuvai Mahofa]]
 +
* MP [[Titus Maluleke]]
 +
* MP [[Ronald Rundava]]
 +
 
 +
Others:
 +
* ex-Tourism secretary [[Sylvester Maunganidze]]
 +
* [[Nelson Mawema]]
 +
* [[Farai Mukota]]
 +
* [[Bertha Chikwama]]
 +
* one [[Motokai]]
 +
* [[Chief Gudo]]
 +
* [[Chief Mundau Tshovani]]
 +
* [[Chief Tafadzwa Ngarande]]
 +
* [[Chief Ray Musimbwa]]
 +
* [[Chief Grey Mushava]]
 +
* [[Chief Josiah Pasi]]
 +
* [[Chief Jeddy Jaboon]]
 +
* [[Chief Gladman Chibememe]]
 +
* Masvingo provincial administrator [[Felix Chikovo]]
 +
* [[Tongai Muzenda]] - the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s son
 +
* [[Elliot Takawira]] - believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira
 +
* '''Joseph Chinotimba''' - war veterans’ leader
 +
among others. <br/>
 +
Chiredzi South MP [[Ailess Baloyi]] claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. <ref name="Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2012/09/06/zanu-pf-save-valley-looters-named/  Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021''</ref>
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 
 +
 
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Claudius Makova
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=Claudius William Makova,Cladius Makova,Save Valley Conservency,RDC
 +
|description= Military
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Military]]
  
 
[[Category:Military]]
 
[[Category:Military]]

Revision as of 08:43, 10 October 2022

Claudius Makova (Claudius William Makova, or Cladius) is a retired Colonel of the ZNA. He is listed in many places.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bikita West returned to Parliament:

Events

Listed in many places:

Save Conservancy

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.
Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [1]

Further Reading

  1. Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named, Nehanda Radio, Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Claudius_Makova&oldid=120682"