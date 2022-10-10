Pindula

Revision as of 08:50, 10 October 2022

Claudius Makova (Claudius William Makova, or Cladius) is a retired Colonel of the ZNA. He is listed in many places.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

He has an assocaition with Chikwingwizha Secondary School. It is a Roman Catholic-owned school in Shurungwi. The school, which opened in 1963, strictly caters for Roman Catholic boys only.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bikita West returned to Parliament:

Events

Chikwingwizha Secondary School Colonel (Retired) Claudious Makova.

Listed in many places:

Save Conservancy

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.
Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [1]

Further Reading

