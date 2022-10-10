He has an assocaition with [[Chikwingwizha Secondary School]]. It is a [[Roman Catholic Church]]-owned school in [[ Shurugwi ]]. The school, which opened in '''1963''', strictly caters for Roman Catholic boys only.

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Claudius Makova''' (Claudius William Makova, or Claudious Makova ) is a retired Colonel of the [[ZNA]]. He is listed in many places.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Service / Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bikita West returned to Parliament:

Amos Munyaradzi Mutongi of MDC with 7 726 votes,

Rtd. Col. Claudius William Makova of Zanu PF with 7 441 votes.

Events

Listed in many places:

Save Conservancy

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [1]

