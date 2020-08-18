Zviripayi played for Dynamos for the better part of his career. He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the finals of the CAF Clubs Championships finals in 1998 alongside team-mates such as [[Gift Muzadzi]], [[Memory Mucherahowa]], [[Calisto Pasuwa]], [[Ian Gorowa]] among others. He also played for the Zimbabwe national team. Zviripayi is said to have left the country at the turn of the century for United Kingdom where he was said to have taken up nursing as a profession together fellow former footballer [[Ernest Chirambadare]].<ref name="bbc sports">, [http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/africa/1166338.stm Zimbabwe suffering in 'brawn drain'],''BBC Sports'', published:12 Feb 2001,retrieved:3 Mar 2015"</ref>

In 1999 [[CAPS United Football Club]] were interested in signing Zviripayi from Arcadia United for the 1999 season which was due to start in May of that year. He was one of the seven players who were transfer-listed by Dynamos after sneaking out of camp to attend a braai hosted by a team faithful on the eve of the Champion of Champions final. Dynamos went on to lose the match 5-0 to [[Zimbabwe Saints Football Club]]. Although the others, Ernest Masango, Tichaona Murehwa, and Masimba Dinyero apologised to the club and were reinstated, Zviripayi refused to apologise, and was then loaned out to Arcadia United.<ref name="allafrica"> [https://allafrica.com/stories/199903140066.html], ''allAfrica, Published: 14 March, 1999, Accessed: 18 August, 2020''</ref>

Zviripayi played for Dynamos for the better part of his career. He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the finals of the CAF Clubs Championships finals in 1998 alongside team-mates such as [[Gift Muzadzi]], [[Memory Mucherahowa]], [[Callisto Pasuwa]], [[Ian Gorowa]] among others. He also played for the Zimbabwe national team. Zviripayi is said to have left the country at the turn of the century for United Kingdom where he was said to have taken up nursing as a profession together fellow former footballer [[Ernest Chirambadare]].<ref name="bbc sports">, [http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/africa/1166338.stm Zimbabwe suffering in 'brawn drain'],''BBC Sports'', published:12 Feb 2001,retrieved:3 Mar 2015"</ref>

'''Claudius Zviripayi''' is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played for local clubs including [[Dynamos Football Club]] and also for the national team now called the [[ Warriors ]] . He is one of the players who played for Dynamos when the team reached the finals of the CAF African Club Championships.

'''Claudius Zviripayi''' is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played for local clubs including [[Dynamos Football Club]] and also for the national team now called the Warriors. He is one of the players who played for Dynamos when the team reached the finals of the CAF African Club Championships.



Claudius Zviripayi is a former Zimbabwean footballer who played for local clubs including Dynamos Football Club and also for the national team now called the Warriors. He is one of the players who played for Dynamos when the team reached the finals of the CAF African Club Championships.

Zviripayi played for Dynamos for the better part of his career. He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the finals of the CAF Clubs Championships finals in 1998 alongside team-mates such as Gift Muzadzi, Memory Mucherahowa, Callisto Pasuwa, Ian Gorowa among others. He also played for the Zimbabwe national team. Zviripayi is said to have left the country at the turn of the century for United Kingdom where he was said to have taken up nursing as a profession together fellow former footballer Ernest Chirambadare.[1]

In 1999 CAPS United Football Club were interested in signing Zviripayi from Arcadia United for the 1999 season which was due to start in May of that year. He was one of the seven players who were transfer-listed by Dynamos after sneaking out of camp to attend a braai hosted by a team faithful on the eve of the Champion of Champions final. Dynamos went on to lose the match 5-0 to Zimbabwe Saints Football Club. Although the others, Ernest Masango, Tichaona Murehwa, and Masimba Dinyero apologised to the club and were reinstated, Zviripayi refused to apologise, and was then loaned out to Arcadia United.[2]











