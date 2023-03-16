Pindula

Clean Marondera in Marondera will collect all recyclables.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 3234 Ruzawe Park, Marondera.
Phone: E Gundu John - 0773 424220.
Email:
Website:

Materials

All recyclables - will collect.

2020 - ±55 tons

