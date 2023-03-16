Difference between revisions of "Clean Marondera"
Clean Marondera in Marondera will collect all recyclables.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 3234 Ruzawe Park, Marondera.
Phone: E Gundu John - 0773 424220.
Email:
Website:
Materials
All recyclables - will collect.
2020 - ±55 tons