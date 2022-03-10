Difference between revisions of "Clemence Chiduwa"
Clemence Chiduwa is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF party. Chiduwa won the Zaka East by-election in September 2019. On 11 November 2019, he was sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development.
Education
Clemence Chiduwa holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe and as of November 2019 he is an Economics PhD student at South Africa’s North West University.[1]
Career
Chiduwa worked as a senior economist at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and an investment analyst in the Office of the President and Cabinet.
Clemence Chiduwo also lectured at Midlands State University, Namibia University of Science and Technology, and the University of Namibia. He was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development on 11 November 2019.[1]
References
