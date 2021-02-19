Pindula

(Created page with "''' Clemence Makwarimba''' was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. He died on 7 February 2021 from Covid-19 related complications aged 66. At the time...")
Clemence Makwarimba was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. He died on 7 February 2021 from Covid-19 related complications aged 66. At the time of his death he was a Zanu PF Central Committee member.

Second Chimurenga Contribution

During the struggle for independence, he was detained for his work as a war collaborator.[1]

Career

Makwarimba was also a long-serving District Coordinating Committee chair for Masvingo District and also served for many years as chief executive for Masvingo Rural District council.[1]

Death

Makwarimba died at Morgenster Mission Hospital from Covid-19 related complications aged 66. He was conferred liberation war hero status by Emmerson Mnangagwa following a request by Zanu-PF in Masvingo. He was buried at his rural home in Mapanzure.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 George Maponga, BREAKING: President confers liberation hero status on Makwarimba, The Herald, Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
