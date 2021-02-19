[[File:Clemence Makwarimba.jpeg|thumb|Clemence Makwarimba]] ''' Clemence Makwarimba''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He died on 7 February 2021 from [[Covid-19]] related complications aged 66. At the time of his death he was a Zanu PF Central Committee member.

Clemence Makwarimba

During the struggle for independence, he was detained for his work as a war collaborator.[1]

Career

Makwarimba was also a long-serving District Coordinating Committee chair for Masvingo District and also served for many years as chief executive for Masvingo Rural District council.[1]

Death

Makwarimba died at Morgenster Mission Hospital from Covid-19 related complications aged 66. He was conferred liberation war hero status by Emmerson Mnangagwa following a request by Zanu-PF in Masvingo. He was buried at his rural home in Mapanzure.[1]