Latest revision as of 10:22, 19 February 2021
Clemence Makwarimba was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. He died on 7 February 2021 from Covid-19 related complications aged 66. At the time of his death he was a Zanu PF Central Committee member.
Second Chimurenga Contribution
During the struggle for independence, he was detained for his work as a war collaborator.[1]
Career
Makwarimba was also a long-serving District Coordinating Committee chair for Masvingo District and also served for many years as chief executive for Masvingo Rural District council.[1]
Death
Makwarimba died at Morgenster Mission Hospital from Covid-19 related complications aged 66. He was conferred liberation war hero status by Emmerson Mnangagwa following a request by Zanu-PF in Masvingo. He was buried at his rural home in Mapanzure.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 George Maponga, BREAKING: President confers liberation hero status on Makwarimba, The Herald, Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 19, 2021