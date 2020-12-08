Difference between revisions of "Clemence Matawu"

The 2006 Soccer Star of the year retired from football in 2020 at the age of 38. A mercurial midfielder, Matawu began his career at Motor Action in 2001, had a stint in Poland (2009 - 2011). Rejoined Motor Action until 2016 before moving to Chicken Inn until his retirement.

Background

He was born on the 29th of November in 1982 in Bindura and grew up in Shamva. Matawu did his education at Shamva Primary, Chipindura High, Hermann Gmeiner and Churchill Boys High. He enrolled with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) where he did Sports Science so that he could make a meaningful contribution to Zimbabwean sport.

Career

Matawu started playing for Motor Action Football Club in 2001 after being spotted by Eric Rosen the owner of the now defunct club who paid his fees whilst he was studying at Churchill High School. He went on to be the most loyal player for the club. He later went on to Poland after attracting the attention of Polish clubs. He didn't last long and retraced his way back to the country and joined Chicken Inn Football Club.[1] He has been appearing on the Soccer Stars list for a record six times.[2]

The 2006 Soccer Star of the year retired from football in 2020 at the age of 38. A mercurial midfielder, Matawu began his career at Motor Action in 2001, had a stint in Poland (2009 - 2011). Rejoined Motor Action until 2016 before moving to Chicken Inn until his retirement.

Teams Played For

Chicken Inn Football Club

Motor Action Football Club (Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League)

Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala (Poland - Loan)

Polonia Bytom (Loan)





Awards

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner x1 (2015 Chicken Inn Football Club)

2017 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year Finalist. [2]

2006 Soccer Star of the Year

References