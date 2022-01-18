|
|
'''Clement Muchachi''' was
a Zimbabwean nationalist that fought for the freedom of Zimbabwe.
Muchachi was born in [[Shurugwi]] on 19 August 1925. He was the eighth child in a family of nine. His mother was a devout Anglican churchgoer. His father was a dip-tank supervisor who was active in local affairs and a respected Karanga elder.
He began in 1936 at the Tumba Primary School where he remained (with the exception of a year's break in 1937) until he completed Standard III in 1941. Lack of money then forced him to go to work until 1943 when he found a place at Gloag Ranch Mission1 where he stayed until Standard VI. Clement Muchachi then moved to [[Goromonzi]] Secondary School.
From 1951 to 1955 Muchachi worked for the Native Education Department as a clerk. He then moved into commerce, working for an Indian wholesaler in Bulawayo as a despatch clerk. He first took an active interest in politics when, in 1952, he became Branch Secretary of the Bulawayo Branch of the old ANC congress (under the chairmanship of Aaron Jacha).
Clement Muchachi
would be a part of ZAPU, African National Congress during his lifetime.
Positions Held
|−
1964: National Organising Secretary of ZAPU
Profile
|−
He was on of the influencial nationalsists in the [[Midlands Province]].
[[Category:Nationalist]]
|Clement Muchachi
|Born
|Clement Muchachi
(1925-08-19)August 19, 1925
Shurugwi
|Occupation
Clement Muchachi was an early nationalist that was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 19 August 1925, in Shurugwi.
He was the eighth child in a family of nine. His mother was a devout Anglican churchgoer. His father was a dip-tank supervisor who was active in local affairs and a respected Karanga elder. [1]
Marriage: married with 2 children.
School / Education
Primary: 1936 Tumba Primary School where he remained (with the exception of a year’s break in 1937) until he completed Standard III in 1941. Lack of money then forced him to go to work until 1943 when he found a place at Gloag Ranch Mission where he stayed until Standard VI. Clement Muchachi then moved to Goromonzi High School.
Service / Career
From 1951 to 1955 Muchachi worked for the Native Education Department as a clerk. He then moved into commerce, working for an Indian wholesaler in Bulawayo as a dispatch clerk. He first took an active interest in politics when, in 1952, he became Branch Secretary of the Bulawayo Branch of the old ANC congress (under the chairmanship of Aaron Jacha).
Clement Muchachi would be a part of ZAPU, African National Congress during his lifetime.
1964: National Organising Secretary of ZAPU.
1980: elected to House of Assembly, PF ZAPU, Midlands Province.
Minister of Public Works.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022