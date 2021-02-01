Difference between revisions of "Clement Phiri"

(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

− '''Clement Phiri''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]]. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. Hhe was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice [[Godfrey Chidyausiku]]. <ref name="VeritasZim">{{cite web |author = |date = September 26, 2015 |title = Court Watch 2015 - New Judges |work = Veritas |publisher = |url = http://www.veritaszim.net/node/1369 |accessdate = July 1, 2017 |quote = }}</ref> Before his appointment as a judge, he worked worked as a senior legal practitioner in private legal practice as an advocate. <ref name="VeritasZim"/> + '''Clement Phiri''' was a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]]. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. He was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice [[Godfrey Chidyausiku]]. Before his appointment as a judge, he worked worked as a senior legal practitioner in private legal practice as an advocate.

− Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manangwa attended Dadaya High School, where she finished in 1987 .<ref name=" Graduates,com "> {{cite web |author = |date = |title = Nyaradzo Munangati (Munangati-Manongwa) |work = Graduates.com |publisher = |url = http ://www. graduates . com / Member / 3477090 |accessdate = June 30 , 2017 |quote = }} </ref> She later attended the University of Zimbabwe where graduated in 1994 before proceeding to the University of Cape Town .<ref name=" Graduates,com "/ > She graduated in 1996 with a Master of Laws (LLM) . She specialised in Family Law and Commercial Law. <ref name="Graduates,com"/ > + Justice Phiri was born on the 24th of June in 1960 .<ref name=" zbcnews "> Bruce Chahwanda, [https ://www. zbcnews . co.zw / high-court-judge-justice-phiri-dies / ], ''ZBC News, Published: 1 February, 2021, Accessed: 1 February , 2021'' </ref> He studied law at the [[ University of Zimbabwe ]]. He was married to Mpho Phiri, and the couple had four children Mario, Palesa, Felistas and Dimpho .<ref name=" herald " > [https: / /www.herald.co . zw/just- in -chief-justice-mourns-justice-phiri/], ''The Herald, Published: 1 February, 2021, Accessed: 1 February, 2021'' < / ref>

− Before her appointment, she was the founding and senior partner at her own law firm Munangati & Associates Legal Practioners. + Phiri worked in Zimbabwe 's justice system for 34 years and worked as a [[ High Court]] judge at the time of his death on 31 January 2021 . After completing his legal studies , he briefly worked in the then Ministry of Local Government , Rural and Urban Development , before going into private practice as a legal practitioner in 1986 .

+ In 2004 he became an Advocate, a position he held until he was appointed a Judge of the [[High Court]] of Zimbabwe on 16 September 2015 by the late Zimbabwean President [[Robert Mugabe]] along with four other judges Justice [[Jester Helena Charewa]], Justice [[Tawanda Chitapi]], Justice [[Davison Moses Foroma]], Justice [[Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa]] and Justice [[Edith Kuda Mushore]]. They were the first judges in the history of the judiciary to be appointed to the bench after going through public interviews in line with the 2013 [[Constitution of Zimbabwe]]. Before his appointment as a judge, Justice Phiri worked as a senior lawyer in private practice.<ref name="chronicle">Fidelis Munyoro, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/just-in-justice-phiri-dies/], ''Chronicle, Published: 1 February, 2021, Accessed: 1 February, 2021''</ref> Justice Phiri had served as a High Court judge for six years.

+ ==Death==