Difference between revisions of "Clement Phiri"

Clement Phiri died from [[Coronavirus]] related complications at his home in Marondera on 31 January 2021. He is survived by his wife, Mrs Mpho Phiri, and his children Mario, Palesa, Felistas and Dimpho.

Clement Phiri was a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. He was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku. Before his appointment as a judge, he worked worked as a senior legal practitioner in private legal practice as an advocate.

Background

Justice Phiri was born on the 24th of June in 1960.[1] He studied law at the University of Zimbabwe. He was married to Mpho Phiri, and the couple had four children Mario, Palesa, Felistas and Dimpho.[2]

Career

Phiri worked in Zimbabwe's justice system for 34 years and worked as a High Court judge at the time of his death on 31 January 2021. After completing his legal studies, he briefly worked in the then Ministry of Local Government, Rural and Urban Development, before going into private practice as a legal practitioner in 1986.

In 2004 he became an Advocate, a position he held until he was appointed a Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe on 16 September 2015 by the late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe along with four other judges Justice Jester Helena Charewa, Justice Tawanda Chitapi, Justice Davison Moses Foroma, Justice Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa and Justice Edith Kuda Mushore. They were the first judges in the history of the judiciary to be appointed to the bench after going through public interviews in line with the 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe. Before his appointment as a judge, Justice Phiri worked as a senior lawyer in private practice.[3] Justice Phiri had served as a High Court judge for six years.

Death

Burial

Phiri was buried on 2 February 2021 at Paradise Park Cemetery in Marondera.[4]