Difference between revisions of "Cleo Tsimba"

Cleo Tsimba is a former ZBC news anchor.

Background

She was married to legendary rugby player Richard Tsimba and together they had three daughters. [1]

Career

Cleo Tsimba was a newsreader for ZBC.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Enock Muchinjo, that shone to the world, The Zimbabwe Independent, Published: April 6, 2018, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
