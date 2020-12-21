Difference between revisions of "Cleo Tsimba"
Cleo Tsimba is a former ZBC news anchor.
Background
She was married to legendary rugby player Richard Tsimba and together they had three daughters. [1]
Career
Cleo Tsimba was a newsreader for ZBC.[1]
