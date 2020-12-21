Difference between revisions of "Cleo Tsimba"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 21 December 2020

Cleo Tsimba is a former ZBC news anchor.

Background

She was married to legendary rugby player Richard Tsimba and together they had three daughters. [1]

Career

Cleo Tsimba was a newsreader for ZBC.[1]

  1. 1.0 1.1 Enock Muchinjo, Diamond that shone to the world, The Zimbabwe Independent, Published: April 6, 2018, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
