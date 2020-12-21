Difference between revisions of "Cleo Tsimba"

−

She was married to legendary rugby player [[Richard Tsimba]] and together they had three daughters. <ref name="Independent">Enock Muchinjo, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2018/04/06/diamond-shone-world/Diamond that shone to the world], ''The Zimbabwe Independent'', Published: April 6, 2018, Retrieved: December 21, 2020 </ref>

+