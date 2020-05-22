Difference between revisions of "Cleopas Chigona"

In July 2018, Cleopas Chigona was elected to Ward 15 Makoni RDC, for MDC-T, with 1303 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Makoni RDC with 1303 votes, beating Jane Mangezi of Zanu-PF with 1269 votes, Rangarirai Pahwaringira of CODE with 43 votes and Lovemore Makondo of NCA with 42 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

