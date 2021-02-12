Before joining TelOne Chiketa was with [[Econet Wireless Zimbabwe]], and before that [[Delta Corporation]].

Before joining TelOne Chiketa was with [[Econet Wireless Zimbabwe]], and before that [[Delta Corporation]].

'''Cleopas Chiketa''' is a Zimbabwean Business and Life Coach, pastor and former General Manager of [[TelOne Center of Learning]]. In 2017 he was awarded for being one of 100 Best Global Coaching Leaders.

'''Cleopas Chiketa''' is a Zimbabwean Business and Life Coach, pastor and currently the General Manager of [[TelOne Center of Learning]]. In 2017 he was awarded for being one of 100 Best Global Coaching Leaders.

Cleopas Chiketa is a Zimbabwean Business and Life Coach, pastor and former General Manager of TelOne Center of Learning. In 2017 he was awarded for being one of 100 Best Global Coaching Leaders.

Before joining TelOne Chiketa was with Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, and before that Delta Corporation.

Background

Chiketa first heard about Coaching when he was at Delta Corporation when he was trained under the Right Execution Daily (RED) program as a RED coach. He was introduced to a coaching model called the GROW Model. He was further trained by the CIPD in London on Coaching and Organization Design and this led to more discovery and he enrolled for the Master of Management Business Executive Coaching (MMBEC) with Wits Business School. Through this program he was exposed to coaches in South Africa. He was trained in various program by SAB Miller and Coca Cola under the Delta Corporation group.

Business and Life Coaches Zimbabwe

Cleopas together with like-minded coaches spearheaded the formation of the Business and Life Coaches Zimbabwe (BLCAZ) and became the founding President of the association. He is part of a team of coaches from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Zambia and Ghana who are working towards the revitalization of the coaching approach to leadership in Sub Sahara Africa. This association meets on line and discuss about coaching interventions to be provided in Africa to create a sustainable continent through leadership enhancement.

Achievements

Accredited by International Association of Facilitators (IAF) a US registered global institution

He is certified by Villanova University (USA) in the Phillips Return on Investment (ROI) Methodology

Cleopas was instrumental in introducing coaching and also training managers in the Econet Wireless Group

Religious Leader

Cleopas is a Pastor with Harvest House International Church a church founded by Colin Nyathi.

Personal life

He is married to Memory Chiketa and they have three children.

















References



