Cleopas Dube is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is a former player for Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club as a striker.
Personal Details
Born: 29 March 1990.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare South returned to Parliament:
- Shadreck Mashayamombe of Zanu PF with 20 069 votes or 29.03 percent,
- Jacob Mafume of MDC–T with 7 472 votes or 25.70 percent,
- Cleopas Dube of MDC–N with 772 votes or 5.37 percent,
- 1 other with 174 votes or 0.60 percent.
Total 29 074 votes