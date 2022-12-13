Difference between revisions of "Cleopas Dube"
'''Cleopas Dube''' is a Zimbabwean footballer
'''Cleopas Dube''' is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is a former player for [[Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club]] as a striker.
Latest revision as of 15:27, 13 December 2022
|Cleopas Dube
|Born
|Cleopas Dube
March 29, 1990
|Occupation
Cleopas Dube is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is a former player for Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club as a striker.
Personal Details
Born: 29 March 1990.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare South returned to Parliament:
- Shadreck Mashayamombe of Zanu PF with 20 069 votes or 29.03 percent,
- Jacob Mafume of MDC–T with 7 472 votes or 25.70 percent,
- Cleopas Dube of MDC–N with 772 votes or 5.37 percent,
- 1 other with 174 votes or 0.60 percent.
Total 29 074 votes