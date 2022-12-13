* 1 other with 174 votes or 0.60 percent.

* '''Cleopas Dube''' of MDC–N with 772 votes or 5.37 percent,

* [[Jacob Mafume]] of MDC–T with 7 472 votes or 25.70 percent,

* [[Shadreck Mashayamombe]] of Zanu PF with 20 069 votes or 29.03 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Harare]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Cleopas Dube''' is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is a former player for [[Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club]] as a striker.

'''Cleopas Dube''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 29 March 1990 . He is a former player for [[Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club]] as a striker.



Personal Details

Born: 29 March 1990.

School / Education

Service/Career

Total 29 074 votes