==Personal Details==
'''Born:''' '''29 March 1990'''.
Cleopas Dube
BornCleopas Dube
(1990-03-29) March 29, 1990 (age 32)
Occupation
  • Footballer


Cleopas Dube is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is a former player for Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club as a striker.

Personal Details

Born: 29 March 1990.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare South returned to Parliament:

  • Shadreck Mashayamombe of Zanu PF with 20 069 votes or 29.03 percent,
  • Jacob Mafume of MDC–T with 7 472 votes or 25.70 percent,
  • Cleopas Dube of MDC–N with 772 votes or 5.37 percent,
  • 1 other with 174 votes or 0.60 percent.

Total 29 074 votes

