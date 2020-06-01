Difference between revisions of "Cleopas Samanga"

In July 2018, Cleopas Samanga was elected to Ward 22 Mutasa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 513 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Mutasa RDC with 513 votes, beating Zondayi Mawoyo of MDC-Alliance with 497 votes, Mercy R Marwenzeof PRC with 28 votes and Yvonne Sally Gwere of ZDU with 19 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

