In July 2018, Clever Chimuse was elected to Ward 2 Rusape Town Council, for Zanu PF with 415 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Rusape Town Council with 415 votes, beating Amos Masumuse of MDC Alliance with 175 votes, Moses Matorerweyi of NCA with 6 votes, and Mercy Mutyanda of PRC with 3 votes. [1]

