In July 2018, Clever Nyauyanga was elected to Ward 38 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1678 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 38 Pfura RDC with 1678 votes, beating Claris Kabowo of PRC with 98 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
