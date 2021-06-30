Difference between revisions of "Clever Ruswa"
Clever Ruswa is the chief executive officer of the Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ).
Career
In June 2021, Ruswa was unveiled as the new head of PRAZ replacing Nyasha Chizu whose contract was terminated by the organisation.
In announcing the appointment of Clever Ruswa, PRAZ chairperson, Mrs Vimba Nyemba said the Board was confident that he would be able to steer the organisation to another level based on his expertise and experience.[1]
