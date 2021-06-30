|description= Clever Ruswa is the chief executive officer of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ).

In announcing the appointment of Clever Ruswa, PRAZ chairperson, Mrs [[ Vimbai Nyemba]] said the Board was confident that he would be able to steer the organisation to another level based on his expertise and experience.<ref name="H">Maxwell Tapatapa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/praz-appoints-ceo/ PRAZ appoints CEO], ''The Herald'', Published: June 28, 2021, Retrieved: June 30, 2021</ref>

In June 2021, Ruswa was unveiled as the new head of PRAZ replacing [[Nyasha Chizu]] whose contract was terminated by the organisation.

'''Clever Ruswa''' is the chief executive officer of the [[Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe]] (PRAZ).

Career

References