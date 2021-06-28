Retired Major General Clever Shadreck Chiramba died from a Covid-19-related illness at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare on 27 June 2021 aged 66. His death was confirmed in a statement by Colonel [[Alphios Makotore]].<ref name="H"/>

Retired Major-General Clever Shadreck Chiramba was a former Commander of Two Infantry Brigade. He succumbed to Covid-19-related illness at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare on 27 June 2021 aged 66.

Background

Major General Clever Chiramba was born on February 2, 1955 in Chivi district in Gude village.[1]

Wife

He was married to Beatrice Chiramba nee Pawandiwa.[1]

Children

Chiramba and his wife had eight children. At the time of his death, the couple had 16 grandchildren.[1]





Education

Chiramba did his primary education at Jenya primary school from 1961 to 1968. He left the village for Mashava where he did Ordinary Level through correspondence.[1]





Career

After independence, Chiramba was attested in the Zimbabwe National Army where he rose to become a Major-General.

He was the Commander Two Infantry Brigade up to 2004 when he retired from active service. Major General Chiramba commanded the Two Infantry Brigade during the Democratic Republic of Congo campaign. At the time of his death Clever Chiramba was a farmer at Marmi farm in Karoi.[1]

Death

Retired Major General Clever Shadreck Chiramba died from a Covid-19-related illness at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare on 27 June 2021 aged 66. His death was confirmed in a statement by Colonel Alphios Makotore.[1]

