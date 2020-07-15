Difference between revisions of "Cliff Machakaire"

In July 2018, Cliff Machakaire was elected to Ward 13 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 5235 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Zvimba RDC with 5235 votes, beating Faina Charoroma of MDC-Alliance with 182 votes, Reason Banda of PRC with 132 votes and Andrew Runganga of ZIPP with 28 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]