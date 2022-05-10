Clifford Hlupeko is the chairman of the Chinhoyi Residents Association. He is also a founding member of the Economic Empowerment Group. He also served in varying capacities in the Affirmative Action Group (AAG).

Career

Hlupeko served as Mashonaland West regional president of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG).[1] He also served as the group's national coordinator until stepping down in 2018 following his appointment in 2012.[2]

On 23 April 2021, Clifford Hlupeko was appointed AAG secretary-general.[3]

Arrest For Gold Panning

On 5 August 2011, Clifford Hlupeko and six alleged accomplices were charged with prospecting for minerals without a licence and keeping explosives.

They were remanded to September 6 for trial. The seven are being charged with contravening Section 368 of the Mines and Minerals Act Chapter 21: 05 and contravening Section 3 of the Explosives Act Chapter 10.08.

The seven were caught mining gold in an open space in the Mzari extension in Chinhoyi.

They were extracting gold ore from a mine channel using a horsepower generator and a submersible pump to draw water from the hole. The police were acting after a tip from members of the public.

When they were searched, they were found in possession of 12 mega mites detonators and 12 x 9mm capped detonator fuses about two metres from the channel hole. The accused were not licenced to possess the explosives.

The seven, who were initially refused bail when they first appeared in court on July 20, were granted US$50 bail at the High Court each.[4]