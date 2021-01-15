Difference between revisions of "Clifton Zumba"
In July 2018, Clifton Zumba was elected to Ward 38 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 7211 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 38 Harare Municipality with 7211 votes, beating Francis Chisuko of Zanu PF with 3279 votes, Trymore Mabwe of MDC-T with 1018 votes, Ian Hamandishe of PRC with 260 votes, Johnson Munyangara of NCA with 231 votes, Virgiia Karuganga of BZAS with 50 votes, Nathan Laisi of UDM with 44 votes, and Tafi Makoto of ZIPP with 35 votes. [1]
