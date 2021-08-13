Difference between revisions of "Clive Chigubhu"
Latest revision as of 09:52, 13 August 2021
|Clive Chigubhu
|Born
|Clive Chigubhu
August 13, 1990
Bulawayo
|Education
|Mzilikazi High School
|Occupation
|Known for
|Stand-up comedy
|Awards
|Outstanding Comedian National Arts Merit Awards 2015
Clive Chigubhu is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian who has performed locally and internationally. He is know for the catch phrase Ye Ye-e.
Background
Clive Chigubhu was born on August 13 1990 in Bulawayo and is the only child to a single parent.[1]
Children
Chigubhu has a daughter.[2]
Education
Chigubhu attended Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo.[3]
Career
Chigubu started acting while in high school when he formed what they called the Jeepers Makers with classmate and friend Mayibongwe Sibanda in 2008. Chigubu and Sibanda won an award the same year with their play What Happened at the Bus Stop at the Amakhosi Dream to Fame competition. However Chigubu had to start afresh when Sibanda left for South Africa and that marked the beginning of his career as a stand-up comedian. Chigubhu first performed at Amakhosi Elite 400 where he was invited by Cont Mhlanga.[1]
Yeyeee Family Initiative
He founded the Yeyeee Family initiative which is centred on bettering the lives of people living in Bulawayo's ghettos. He is also part of Global Shapers Community.[4]
In September 2015, Chigubhu was admitted in hospital for a week due to a spinal related illness. Chigubhu confirmed the illness and said,
"I am not well and I am having problems with my spinal cord. It is true that I have been admitted in hospital, but was discharged but now I am at home."
He however refused to reveal the nature of his illness stating that he did not want his health problems to be publicised.[5]
Accident
Chigubhu was involved in a car accident with fellow comedian Babongile Skhonjwa and a bouncer Leeward Charamba, in December 2014.Skhonjwa reportedly failed to negotiate a curve at Nguboyenja flyover along Luveve Road resulting in the vehicle they were travelling in hitting a lamp post before overturning. Skhonjwa was admitted into the intensive care unit at Mpilo Cenral Hospital. Chigubhu suffered injuries and bruises on his back but was treated and discharged.[6]
Videos
Awards
- winner Outstanding Comedian-National Arts Merit Awards 2015
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Silence Charumbira, Chigubhu derives solace from laughter, Standard, published: November 12, 2012, retrieved: June 27, 2016
- ↑ Bruce Ndlovu, Rich dad, poor dad…Chigubhu’s tales of pandemic fatherhood, Sunday News, Published: June 20, 2021, Retrieved: June 21, 2021
- ↑ Mtandazo Dube,Clive Chigubhu: The stand out stand-up comedian, Sunday Mail, published: July 6, 2014, retrieved: June 27, 2016
- ↑ Clive Chigubu ready to be a dad, Sunday News, published: October 9, 2016, retrieved: June 19, 2017
- ↑ 'Chigubhu bedridden', B-Metro, published: September 1, 2014, retrieved: June 27, 2016
- ↑ Auxilia Katongomara, 3AM car crash lands socialite Skhonjwa in ICU, Chronicle, published: December 23, 2014, retrieved: June 27, 2016