Clive Chigubhu was a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian who performed locally and internationally. He was known for the catchphrase Ye Ye-e. Chigubhu died on 27 April 2022.
Background
Clive Chigubhu was born on August 13 1990 in Bulawayo and was the only child to a single parent.[1]
Children
Chigubhu had a daughter.[2]
Education
Chigubhu attended Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo.[3]
Career
Chigubu started acting while in high school when he formed what they called the Jeepers Makers with classmate and friend Mayibongwe Sibanda in 2008. Chigubu and Sibanda won an award the same year with their play What Happened at the Bus Stop at the Amakhosi Dream to Fame competition. However Chigubu had to start afresh when Sibanda left for South Africa and that marked the beginning of his career as a stand-up comedian. Chigubhu first performed at Amakhosi Elite 400 where he was invited by Cont Mhlanga.[1]
Yeyeee Family Initiative
He founded the Yeyeee Family initiative which is centred on bettering the lives of people living in Bulawayo's ghettos. He is also part of Global Shapers Community.[4]
In September 2015, Chigubhu was admitted in hospital for a week due to a spinal related illness. Chigubhu confirmed the illness and said,
"I am not well and I am having problems with my spinal cord. It is true that I have been admitted in hospital, but was discharged but now I am at home."
He however refused to reveal the nature of his illness stating that he did not want his health problems to be publicised.[5]
Accident
Chigubhu was involved in a car accident with fellow comedian Babongile Skhonjwa and a bouncer Leeward Charamba, in December 2014. Skhonjwa reportedly failed to negotiate a curve at Nguboyenja flyover along Luveve Road resulting in the vehicle they were travelling in hitting a lamppost before overturning. Skhonjwa was admitted into the intensive care unit at Mpilo Central Hospital. Chigubhu suffered injuries and bruises on his back but was treated and discharged.[6]
Death
Clive Chigubhu died on 27 April 2022 at home at 5am. Chigubhu’s uncle Prince Mboweni confirmed Chigubhu's death.
Chigubhu had been ill for some time and friends, colleagues and well-wishers were in the process of trying to get him medication after learning of his illness this week.
He had been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell lymphoma, which had left him bedridden and unable to talk. Mboweni said Chigubhu had started treatment on 25 April 2022.[7]
Videos
Awards
- winner Outstanding Comedian-National Arts Merit Awards 2015
