Difference between revisions of "Clive Farai Augusto"

Clive Farai Augusto is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 26 July 1994 and currently plays for Maritzburg United in the South African Premier League. He is a former player for Chicken Inn Football Club and Ngezi Platinum F.C. as a striker.

Background

Career

His football career took off at DT Africa United under the guidance of veteran mentor Wieslaw Grabowski with the team playing in Division Two. From there he moved to Twalumba who were playing in the Zifa Northern Region Division One League. His move to Ngezi Platinum F.C. came in 2015 when Madamburo was still in Division One and was part of the side that earned promotion into the top flight. When Ngezi got into the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League in 2016, Augusto was part of the team but was not registered. It was former coach Tonderai Ndiraya who convinced him to stay as he was part of his future plans.[1] He was a regular for Ngezi in the 2017 and 2018 seasons which saw him score three goals in each of those two years. Despite not scoring a lot of goals for Ngezi, Augusto attracted interest from Chicken Inn. He explained that Chicken Inn assistant coach Prince Matore was pivotal in his move to the 2015 Zimbabwean champions since they had worked together at DT Africa.

Augusto attracted the attention of South African sides and ended up signing for Maritzburg United in the ABSA Premiership.[2]

National Team

Augusto has five caps for the Zimbabwe national team.

Accolades

2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year finalist

2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Finalist

Chibuku Super Cup Winner (Ngezi Platinum F.C.)

2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Top Goal Scorer

Teams Played For





References