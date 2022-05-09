|description= Clive Farai Augusto is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League as a striker. He is a former player for Chicken Inn Football Club and Ngezi Platinum F.C. as a striker.

On 6 May 2022, Clive Augusto rejoined Chicken Inn Football Club after he became a free agent following his departure from CAPS United. Initial reports had suggested that Augusto was set to join [[Dynamos]].<ref name="NewZim">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/axed-caps-united-star-augusto-re-joins-chicken-inn/ Axed Caps United star Augusto re-joins Chicken Inn], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: May 6, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022 </ref>

This followed an industrial action which resulted in CAPS United’s league match against Cranborne Bullets being delayed by about 45 minutes as the boycott almost forced the cancellation of the fixture at the National Sports Stadium on 1 May 2022.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/augusto-heads-for-dembare/ Augusto heads for DeMbare], ''The Herald'', Published: May 4, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>

On 2 May 2022, Augusto, along with five other players, who included [[Rodwell Chinyengetere]], [[Ronald Chitiyo]], [[Dennis Dauda]], [[Devon Chafa]] and goalkeeper [[Simba Chinani]], were released by CAPS United. The quintet was accused of leading a strike over unpaid winning bonuses as well as their April salaries.

Augusto resurfaced at South African second-tier side Uthongathi FC but was released at the end of the 2020 season after failing to score in nine appearances for the club. In August 2021, Clive Augusto joined [[CAPS United]].<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/caps-united-bolster-attack-sign-striker-clive-augusto/ Caps United Bolster Attack, Sign Striker Clive Augusto], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: August 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>

He was released by the club in July 2020 without a goal or an assist after featuring in six league games and three cup appearances for the club.

Background

Clive Augusto was born on 26 July 1994. Clive Augusto is from Mabvuku, Harare. He went to Tafara Primary School then Oriel Boys High School. He started playing football at a young age mostly as a striker but sometimes played as a midfielder

Career

His football career took off at DT Africa United under the guidance of veteran mentor Wieslaw Grabowski with the team playing in Division Two. From there he moved to Twalumba who were playing in the Zifa Northern Region Division One League. His move to Ngezi Platinum F.C. came in 2015 when Madamburo was still in Division One and was part of the side that earned promotion into the top flight. When Ngezi got into the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League in 2016, Augusto was part of the team but was not registered. It was former coach Tonderai Ndiraya who convinced him to stay as he was part of his future plans.[1] He was a regular for Ngezi in the 2017 and 2018 seasons which saw him score three goals in each of those two years. Despite not scoring a lot of goals for Ngezi, Augusto attracted interest from Chicken Inn. He explained that Chicken Inn assistant coach Prince Matore was pivotal in his move to the 2015 Zimbabwean champions since they had worked together at DT Africa.

Clive Augusto attracted the attention of South African sides and ended up signing for Maritzburg United in the ABSA Premiership in 2019.[2]

He was released by the club in July 2020 without a goal or an assist after featuring in six league games and three cup appearances for the club.

Augusto resurfaced at South African second-tier side Uthongathi FC but was released at the end of the 2020 season after failing to score in nine appearances for the club. In August 2021, Clive Augusto joined CAPS United.[3]

On 2 May 2022, Augusto, along with five other players, who included Rodwell Chinyengetere, Ronald Chitiyo, Dennis Dauda, Devon Chafa and goalkeeper Simba Chinani, were released by CAPS United. The quintet was accused of leading a strike over unpaid winning bonuses as well as their April salaries.

Chafa, Chinyengetere and Chitiyo were pardoned by CAPS United and rejoined the team.

This followed an industrial action which resulted in CAPS United’s league match against Cranborne Bullets being delayed by about 45 minutes as the boycott almost forced the cancellation of the fixture at the National Sports Stadium on 1 May 2022.[4]

On 6 May 2022, Clive Augusto rejoined Chicken Inn Football Club after he became a free agent following his departure from CAPS United. Initial reports had suggested that Augusto was set to join Dynamos.[5]

National Team

Augusto has five caps for the Zimbabwe national team.

Accolades

2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year finalist

2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Finalist

Chibuku Super Cup Winner (Ngezi Platinum F.C.)

Clive Augusto, won the Castle Lager Premiership Golden Boot in 2019 with 14 goals despite leaving for South Africa mid-season.[3]

Teams Played For



