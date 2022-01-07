Difference between revisions of "Clive Malunga"

Jenaguru Arts Centre started doing cultural exchange programmes in Japan in 2002. Clive Malunga and Jenaguru were also invited to perform in South Korea, on a music school cultural exchange programme. In 2020, they cancelled their tour to South Korea, Taiwan and Japan because of [[Covid-19]].<ref name="ND"/>

In 1992 Malunga and Jenaguru launched the first Jenaguru Music Festival at the Harare Gardens which was a success. In 1993, they moved the Jenaguru Music Festival to [[Gwanzura Stadium]]. The last festival was staged at the [[National Sports Stadium]] and they invited musical groups from the United States, Egypt, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi and South Africa.

Malunga became popular in the 1990s with his hits such as 'Rudhiya' and 'Nesango'. The latter was a masterpiece and its video was voted the best video on ZTV's Top 30 videos of the year charts in 1997. It was this song that put him in the spotlight and the video which included some of the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] (ZNA) forces during their routine drills, was said to be one of the most expensive videos to be produced locally.<ref>High Beam, [http://business.highbeam.com/3548/article-1G1-92535482/hits-collection-great-video-malunga 'Hits Collection' Great Video From Malunga], 'Herald', Published: 7 Oct 2002, Retrieved: 9 Apr 2014</ref> He had earlier in 1999 released 'Marijata' which featured jazz sensation [[Prudence Katomeni]] on lead vocals. In 1992 , Malunga also founded the [[Jenaguru Arts and Culture Centre]] to nature aspiring artists in [[Bulawayo]]. He automatically became the director of the centre and helped to produce artists such as [[Sandra Ndebele]].<ref>Clive Malunga, [http://www.theindependent.co.zw/2003/10/17/letter-for-president-robert-mugabe/ Letter for President Mugabe], 'Zimbabwe Independent', Published: 17 Qct 2003, Retrieved: 9 Apr 2014</ref> From there Malunga never looked back and he became one of the first artists to produce a DVD album. In 2002, he released a collection of his video clips from 1997 to 2002. In 2012 he took a break from music as he concentrated on his degree but promised to bounce in music after completing his studies.<ref>[http://www.weekendpost.co.zw/articles/2012/04/14/do-artistes-need-education Do artistes need education?], 'Weeekend Post', Published: 14 Apr 2012, Retrieved: 9 Apr 2014</ref>Malunga has produced over nine albums.

Clive Malunga did his primary school education at St Eric’s in Norton.<ref name="ND"/> He holds a a diploma in Marketing from the London Centre of Marketing (LCM) and in 2012 started pursuing a business degree with the same institution.<ref>[http://www.weekendpost.co.zw/articles/2012/04/14/do-artistes-need-education Do artistes need education?], 'Weeekend Post',Published: 14 Apr 2012, Retrieved: 9 Apr 2014</ref>

Malunga was born at a farm called Valley or Kingsdale Farm, some five kilometres from the town of [[Norton]]. Both his late mother and father were domestic workers at Kingsdale Farm. Malunga worked very hard to run away from the environment in which he grew up in by trying to be a soccer player, but he settled for music as a career.<ref name="ND">FREEMAN MAKOPA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/10/malunga-opens-up-on-life-career/ Malunga opens up on life, career], ''NewsDay'', Published: October 10, 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref> He is a former liberation war fighter.

Clive Malunga

Background

Age

Education

Music career

Protest Lyrics

His music has often triggered debate with the media alleging that some of his songs are against the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). One of the songs is 'Zambuko' (crossing bridge) from his 2001 album 'Sauramba'. In the song, the musician urges people to unite and cross the bridge together advising them to leave behind this 'one man' who was causing all the suffering. In another song, 'Zizi NaNhengure', Malunga idiomatically puts it that little Nhengure has now exploded the myth that Zizi (owl) has horns, which the media alleged to be a clear reference to ZANU PF and the then newly-formed opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).[6]

Violence against media

The award winning artist made headlines through his reputation of assaulting journalists. In 2000, he assaulted a radio DJ, Malachi Nkomo, accusing him of not playing his music. The following year he assaulted the then Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) editor Shepherd Mutamba. He reportedly barged into the newsroom and verbally abused Mutamba, accusing him of failing to cover the event of a donation Malunga made to a Harare-based children's home. Malunga also slapped the victim once on the face in front of other journalists. He was later arrested and pleaded guilty to the offence.[7]

Awards

The video to his hit 'Nesango' won a NAMA in the best video of the year in 2002.

Discography

Malunga has nine albums which includes:

Sauramba Version (2008)

Vamudhara Zizi naNhengure Mukwasha Zambuko Ndiwe[8]

Chinungu Chandionza