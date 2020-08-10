Clive Mono Mukundu is a Zimbabwean award winning guitarist and music producer. He is one of the most recorded artists in the country, having featured in over 700[1] local and international albums. He has played the guitar for almost all the music legends in Zimbabwe including Oliver Mtukudzi, Thomas Mapfumo and Andy Brown among others. Mukundu has produced for many artists including Richard of the Zviri Kumbofamaba Sei fame and Kambo Music.

Biography

He was born to George Mukundu and Joyce Gwatidzo on the 15th of September 1970. He was raised in Harare's Kambuzuma, Kuwadzana and Mufakose suburbs. He was nicknamed Mono in 1989 from a single dreadlock (mono-lock) he had during his school days. Mono is married to Jean and the couple have two children, Tariro and Takunda.[2]

Education

Mono attended Mufakose High 3 School for his secondary education. Between 2001-2002, Mono enrolled at the Zimbabwe College of Music where graduated with a National Certificate in Music and a Grade 5 theory in music. He was also awarded the best guitar student after the two years of study.





Music career

He started off at the age of nine. This is the time he discovered that he could compose music easily and he began composing. It was also around this time that he made a first home-made tin guitar. By the time he went to secondary school, he had made up his mind that he wanted to take music as a profession.[3] However his father refused as he wanted him to become a teacher. As a result, he would whip Mono every time he found him holding a musical instrument until he saw that his son was never going to give up. At age 17, while doing form 3, Mono formed his first band, Sarungano Chanters. This was after he had a met a Chitungwiza bass player, Last Saidi, who taught him his first three chords on a standard guitar.[4] He then proceeded to learn to play the lead and rhythm guitars by copying from other guitarists on radio, TV or guitarists he came in contact with. The Sarungano Chanters was however short-lived as the members grew weary after failing the auditions more than ten times. The auditions would have given them a ticket to record their music. The group was discouraged despite constantly walking to and fro Kuwadzana to Southerton. Mono, however, did not lose hope and went on to form his second band which also failed the auditions and only got his first recording in 1992 when he teamed up with Somandla Ndebele to form the Chikokoko band. With the band, Mono recorded the album Ruvengo.He joined several other bands until 2003 when he joined Oliver Mtukudzi's Black Spirits. He then went to launch his solo career in 2007.

Bands

He has worked with several bands including these.

John Ali and Marakashi (1994) Kwasa Kwasa Kings (1994) Egea gospel train (1994) Christian Life Centre band (1995) Black Spirits (2003-2007)

Discography

Anosimudza marombe (2001)

Jesu neni (2002)

Poor and famous (2006)

Super ngezha (2007)

Zivai zvekuchema (2009)

Tunziyo TwaJean