Difference between revisions of "Club HideOut 99"

Club HideOut is a legendary entertainment spot in Harare. Which was brought to fame in the 70s as the talk of the town for entertainment and famous music shows. Safirio Madzikatire performed his live comedy shows with Katarina and Amai Rwizi. Furthermore, he gambled with the Real Sharks here and lost his BMW. Congolese Lumbashi Rio Sounds band performed here, and were so well received that they refused to return to Congo.

The former South African President Jacob Zuma was a frequent reveller here alongside fellow comrades. It is located between Southerton and Lonchinvar off Willowvale industrial close to the TSL Tobacco Sales Floors.

Pictures

Gallery

Thomas Mapfumo a.k.a. Gandanga performing live at Club HideOut 99





James Chimombe and Ocean City Band performing live at Club HideOut 99