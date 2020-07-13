Difference between revisions of "Club HideOut 99"
|Industry
|Sports, Arts, Culture, Music, Restaurant & Entertainment
|Founded
|January 1976
|Founder
|Paul Tangi Mhova Mkondo and Dr. Maud Mkondo
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Gordon Muchanyuka (Robert Nesta Marley Zimbabwe Independence Celebration Organizer), Chibhodhoro,James Chimombe, Thomas Mapfumo, Oliver Mtukudzi, Mukadota, Susan Chenjerai, Katarina, Leonard Dembo, Lovemore Majaivana, Pied Pipers, Ocean City Band,Bhundu Boys, Andy Brown, ilanga, Eddison Zvobgo, Solomon Mujuru, Augustine Chihuri, Josiah Tungamirai, Chris Hani, UB40, Paul Mangwana, Hotstix Mabuse, Manu Dibango, Pepe Kalle, Papa Wemba, Yondo Sister, Hugh Masekela, Jacob Zuma.
Club HideOut is a legendary entertainment spot in Harare. Which was brought to fame in the 70s as the talk of the town for entertainment and famous music shows. Safirio Madzikatire performed his live comedy shows with Katarina and Amai Rwizi. Furthermore, he gambled with the Real Sharks here and lost his BMW. Congolese Lumbashi Rio Sounds band performed here, and were so well received that they refused to return to Congo.
The former South African President Jacob Zuma was a frequent reveller here alongside fellow comrades. It is located between Southerton and Lonchinvar off Willowvale industrial close to the TSL Tobacco Sales Floors.
