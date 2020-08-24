Difference between revisions of "Club Sankayi"

Dreams Nightlife Club formerly known as Club Sankayi is a posh Harare nightspot whose proprietor is flamboyant businessman [[Genius Kadungure]] (known as Ginimbi). The nightclub was opened in May 2018. The night club changed its name from Club Sankayi to Dreams Nightlife Club. The name has changed from Club Sankayi to Dreams because the whole feel and theme of the club has changed. They now have a lot that they will be offering those who love the exclusive expensive night life lifestyle. The club will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, with different themes to cater for everyone and to give people a riveting experience of the expensive nightlife style .

Background

Dreams Nightlife Club formerly known as Club Sankayi is a posh Harare nightspot whose proprietor is flamboyant businessman Genius Kadungure (known as Ginimbi). The nightclub was opened in May 2018. The night club changed its name from Club Sankayi to Dreams Nightlife Club. The name has changed from Club Sankayi to Dreams because the whole feel and theme of the club has changed. They now have a lot that they will be offering those who love the exclusive expensive night life lifestyle. The club will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, with different themes to cater for everyone and to give people a riveting experience of the expensive nightlife style.

Closure and Reopening

The club was shut shut down after Ginimbi realised that he had made mistakes since he was a novice in the entertainment scene. “When I opened the nightclub in May last year (2018), it was my first time to run one. I realised all the mistakes that I had made from the setting up of the club and for us to fix all those mistakes, we needed to close the club and rebrand. “We also decided to drop the Sankayi name because we didn’t want anything to do with it. The owner is the same, but the name has changed,” said Ginimbi.

The businessman who is known for his collage of high end cars, described Dreams Night Club as the Rolls Royce of nightspots saying it will be the best in Southern Africa. “Like cars, there’re levels – you have Rolls Royce and Mercedes Benz. This (Dreams Night Club) is the Rolls Royce of nightclubs. I can say it’s completely different because I’ve redone the whole club and it has a new look. “We’re going to offer the best nightlife in Southern Africa, not only in Zimbabwe. The way we’ve done it is too much for Zimbabwe and people will notice this on Saturday,” said Ginimbi.[1]

Pictures

Genius Kadungure at his Club Sankayi

Guarded Tables at Club Sankayi

