Difference between revisions of "Clyton Zana"

In July 2018, Clyton Zana was elected to Ward 19 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2368 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Bulawayo Municipality with 2368 votes, beating Pumulani Nsingo of Zanu PF with 1751 votes, Felix Adam Pambano of MDC-T with 733 votes, Kenneth Ncube of ZAPU with 261 votes, [[Fani Joe Dube of PRC with 245 votes, Lydia Ncube of MRP with 122 votes, Rosinah Dube of UMD with 105 votes, Qiniso Bruce Sivango of ZDU with 75 votes, Winnie Ndlovu of UCA with 71 votes, Zenzo Mlotshwa of APA with 62 votes, Thamsanqa Sibanda of ZRDP with 47 votes and Meluleki Sibanda of ZIPP with 46 votes. [1]

