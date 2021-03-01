Coat of Arms

The Coat of Arms of Zimbabwe was officially adopted by the President on September 12, 1981 under Statutory Instrument no.636 of September 1981, Armorial Bearings of Zimbabwe.

Meanings of the Court of Arms:

The Kudu in the natural colours display a harmonious blend of black, white and brown which may be taken to symbolize the unity of purpose of the various ethnic groups which comprise the people of this country.

The Earth mound bears the plants which gives food and clothing to the people.

The motto reminds us of our need to maintain the desire for national unity and the will to work, in order to preserve freedom which we enjoy today.

The green shield represents the fertility of our soil while the blue and white wavy lines symbolize the water whch brings prosperity.

Great Zimbabwe stands for the historical heritage of the nation.

The Riffle and Hoe symbolises the transition from war to peace.

The wreath which is formed of twisted gold and green silk represents the mining and agricultural enterprise which protects our national economy.

The Star is the ancient symbol of hope for the future tinctured red to remind us of the suffering of all our people and the need to avoid any recurrence of that suffering.

The star bears the Great Zimbabwe bird which has become our distinctive national emblem.[1]













References