Cody Rank Marshall (real name Cody Tinker) is a Zimbabwean comedian known for his YouTube and social media skits.
Background
Cody Rank Marshall lives in Christiansburg, Mazowe with his mother, father and two siblings. He said he learnt Shona from their maid.[1]
Real Name
Cody Tinker
Siblings
Cody has a brother and sister. [1]
Comedy Career
In an interview, Cody said never wanted to do comedy although he was always the class clown. He said he started doing comedy through his first video. In the video which is now on YouTube under the title Life as a Rank Marshall, Cody was hanging on the back of a Kombi. The video went viral and people said they wanted more and Cody started producing more videos to satisfy the demand.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Cody Rank Marshall, Dandaro, Published: 2021, Retrieved: May 18, 2021