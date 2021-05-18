Difference between revisions of "Cody Rank Marshall"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Cody Rank Marshall''' (real name '''Cody Tinker''') is a Zimbabwean comedian known for his YouTube and social media skits. ==Background== Cody Rank Marshall lives in...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
Cody has a brother and sister. <ref name="D"/>
Cody has a brother and sister. <ref name="D"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Comedy Career==
==Comedy Career==
In an interview, Cody said never wanted to do comedy although he was always the class clown. He said he started doing comedy through his first video. In the video which is now on YouTube under the title ''Life as a Rank Marshall'', Cody was hanging on the back of a [[Kombi]]. The video went viral and people said they wanted more and Cody started producing more videos to satisfy the demand.<ref name="D"/>
In an interview, Cody said never wanted to do comedy although he was always the class clown. He said he started doing comedy through his first video. In the video which is now on YouTube under the title ''Life as a Rank Marshall'', Cody was hanging on the back of a [[Kombi]]. The video went viral and people said they wanted more and Cody started producing more videos to satisfy the demand.<ref name="D"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 24:
|Line 45:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Cody Rank Marshall, Cody Rank Marshall real name, Cody Rank Marshall siblings, Cody Rank Marshall biography, Cody Rank Marshall career, Cody Rank Marshall videos
|keywords= Cody Rank Marshall, Cody Rank Marshall real name, Cody Rank Marshall siblings, Cody Rank Marshall biography, Cody Rank Marshall career, Cody Rank Marshall videos
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|−
|image_alt=
|+
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:Comedians]]
[[Category:Comedians]]
Latest revision as of 11:15, 18 May 2021
Cody Rank Marshall (real name Cody Tinker) is a Zimbabwean comedian known for his YouTube and social media skits.
Background
Cody Rank Marshall lives in Christiansburg, Mazowe with his mother, father and two siblings. He said he learnt Shona from their maid.[1]
Real Name
Cody Tinker
Siblings
Cody has a brother and sister. [1]
Social Media & Contacts
- Facebook: Cody Tinker aka Rank Marshall
Education
In 2018, Cody Rank Marshall was a stage assistant in a Peterhouse School play by Ray Cooney titled ‘It Runs in the Family.[3]
Comedy Career
In an interview, Cody said never wanted to do comedy although he was always the class clown. He said he started doing comedy through his first video. In the video which is now on YouTube under the title Life as a Rank Marshall, Cody was hanging on the back of a Kombi. The video went viral and people said they wanted more and Cody started producing more videos to satisfy the demand.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Cody Rank Marshall, Dandaro, Published: 2021, Retrieved: May 18, 2021
- ↑ Mathew Masinge, Sungura fan makes waves, H-Metro, Published: May 18, 2020, Retrieved: May 18, 2021
- ↑ School Play 2018 – ‘It Runs in the Family’ by Ray Cooney, phg.co.zw, Published: 2018, Retrieved: May 18, 2021