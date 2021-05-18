|description= Cody Rank Marshall (real name Cody Tinker) is a Zimbabwean comedian known for his YouTube and social media skits.

In an interview, Cody said never wanted to do comedy although he was always the class clown. He said he started doing comedy through his first video. In the video which is now on YouTube under the title ''Life as a Rank Marshall'', Cody was hanging on the back of a [[Kombi]]. The video went viral and people said they wanted more and Cody started producing more videos to satisfy the demand.<ref name="D"/>

In 2018, Cody Rank Marshall was a stage assistant in a Peterhouse School play by Ray Cooney titled ''‘It Runs in the Family''.<ref name="PH">[https://www.phg.co.zw/news/883-school-play-2018-it-runs-in-the-family-by-ray-cooney.html School Play 2018 – ‘It Runs in the Family’ by Ray Cooney], ''phg.co.zw'', Published: 2018, Retrieved: May 18, 2021</ref>

Background

Cody Rank Marshall lives in Christiansburg, Mazowe with his mother, father and two siblings. He said he learnt Shona from their maid.[1]

Real Name

Cody Tinker

Siblings

Cody has a brother and sister. [1]

Education

Peterhouse High School.[2]

Comedy Career

In an interview, Cody said never wanted to do comedy although he was always the class clown. He said he started doing comedy through his first video. In the video which is now on YouTube under the title Life as a Rank Marshall, Cody was hanging on the back of a Kombi. The video went viral and people said they wanted more and Cody started producing more videos to satisfy the demand.[1]

Videos

Rank Marshall speaks about Zim woman

Kadoma moms ft Rank Marshall

Life as a Rank Marshall

Rank Marshall tells Prophet Passion Java it's game on!